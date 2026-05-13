Finance minister spent $12K outsourcing budget speech despite vow to cut consultants

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne spent more than $12,000 on outside help to write his federal budget speech, even as the Liberal government publicly promised to reduce spending on consultants and contractors.Government records reviewed by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation show the Department of Finance paid $12,168 for a “speechwriting contract” tied to Champagne’s 2025 federal budget address.The outsourcing bill has drawn criticism because the finance department already employs a large communications apparatus funded by taxpayers.“Why are taxpayers paying so much money for communications bureaucrats if we’re then forced to pay thousands getting outside help to do their homework?” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.“If Winston Churchill found time to write speeches while fighting the Nazis, it’s a good bet Champagne can find some time to write his own speeches.”According to government staffing records, the finance department already has a press secretary, communications director, acting director general of communications and public affairs, communications manager and a legislative speech writer on payroll. Salaries for those positions range from roughly $100,000 to $170,000 annually.The department also employs communications officers, communications advisors, correspondence analysts and communications strategists, bringing the total number of in-house communications staff to 23, with an estimated combined payroll of about $2 million.Despite that staffing level, the government still contracted out writing work for the finance minister’s speech delivered in the House of Commons on Nov. 4, 2025..Champagne’s address lasted about an hour, including pauses for applause from Liberal MPs, meaning taxpayers paid roughly $200 per minute for the outsourced speechwriting assistance.The spending also comes as the federal government continues running massive deficits. Ottawa borrowed $67 billion during the 2025-26 fiscal year, meaning federal debt increased by approximately $7.6 million during the course of Champagne’s speech.Terrazzano argued the outsourcing undermines the government’s repeated promises to reduce reliance on consultants.“It’s particularly insulting that the finance minister promised to spend less on consultants in the budget but spent $12,000 contracting out his budget speech,” he said.Prime Minister Mark Carney has previously pledged his government would be “significantly reducing reliance on external consultants.”However, federal spending plans show Ottawa is expected to spend nearly $27 billion on consultants, contractors and outsourcing in 2026, while the cost of the federal bureaucracy is also set to rise another 5% this year.“Taxpayers are sick and tired of hearing politicians promise to spend less while they continue to spend more,” Terrazzano said. “Here’s a free way for the finance department to save money on contractors: Write your own speeches.”