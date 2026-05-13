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Finance minister spent $12K outsourcing budget speech despite vow to cut consultants

“If Winston Churchill found time to write speeches while fighting the Nazis, it’s a good bet Champagne can find some time to write his own speeches.”
François-Philippe Champagne
François-Philippe ChampagneScreen grab
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Franco Terrazzano
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Mark Carney
françois-philippe champagne
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Western Standard
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