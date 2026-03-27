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Finance officials claim rising incomes as MPs point to debt crisis and growing poverty

Debt
DebtCourtesy Working Dads
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Human Rights Commission
Equifax Canada
Jasraj Hallan
debt and deficit
Sandra Cobena
TransUnion Canada
Brian Torgunrud

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