Finance says federal tax cut still benefits Canadians despite reduced credits

The federal government is defending its new income tax cut against criticism that it reduces the value of tax credits relied upon by seniors, caregivers and Canadians with disabilities, arguing most taxpayers will still come out ahead.A Department of Finance analysis says the reduction in the lowest federal income tax rate will generate billions in overall tax savings that more than offset any losses stemming from lower non-refundable tax credits.“For virtually all taxpayers, the tax savings from the lower tax rate exceed the decrease in the value of their non-refundable tax credits,” the department wrote in a report examining the impact of the measure. “For nearly all Canadians who pay tax, savings from the middle class tax cut will outweigh the reduction.”Blacklock's Reporter said Parliament passed Bill C-4 on March 12, lowering the lowest federal income tax rate from 15% to 14% for Canadians earning less than $58,000 annually.While the measure reduces taxes, it also lowers the value of several non-refundable tax credits that are tied directly to the lowest federal tax rate. Those credits include benefits claimed by seniors, pensioners, caregivers, parents and people with disabilities.NDP MP Don Davies warned during Commons debate that the legislation could have unintended consequences for vulnerable Canadians.“The biggest benefits of the tax cut would go to higher income earners,” Davies told Parliament.“More troubling are the unintended consequences of this tax measure,” he said. “It would reduce the value of critical tax credits.”.Davies argued the legislation would lower benefits available through programs such as the Canada Caregiver Credit, the age amount and the disability tax credit because those credits are calculated as a percentage of the lowest federal tax rate.“This is not just a technical oversight,” said Davies. “It would hurt the financial security of some of the most vulnerable people in our country.”Finance officials acknowledged the tax cut will reduce the value of certain credits but maintained that the overall impact remains positive for most taxpayers.“Non-refundable tax credits are valued at the lowest personal income tax rate because all taxpayers are subject to that rate for a portion of their taxable income,” the report stated.According to the department's calculations, reductions in tax credits worth approximately $5.4 billion will be outweighed by $10.6 billion in tax savings, producing a net benefit of more than $5 billion.The report estimates taxpayers earning less than $58,000 will receive net savings of $1.53 billion this year. Canadians earning up to $117,000 are projected to receive an additional $2.9 billion in net tax relief.Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne has promoted the tax cut as part of the government's affordability agenda, saying Canadians demanded swift action on household costs.“It sends a very clear message to Canadians that we care,” Champagne told reporters.“You know we are in a dire situation. We've been talking with Canadians for weeks during the campaign. They told us one thing. They want us to do bold things. They want us to do them quickly.”