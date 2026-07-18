News

Financial experts urge Champagne to restore fiscal credibility as deficits mount

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Finance Minister François-Philippe ChampagnePhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Parliamentary Budget Officer
Jason Jacques
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne
Canadian Forum for Financial Markets
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news