The lawyer for a Calgary chiropractor convicted of unprofessional conduct for not wearing a mask during the pandemic is now arguing against heavy fines for his client.

James Kitchen is defending Dr. Curtis Wall in hearings June 7 and 8 at a tribunal for the College of Chiropractors of Alberta (CCA). In a 93-page decision on January 27, the tribunal ruled Wall committed unprofessional conduct for not wearing a mask during the pandemic.

(1) comment

Left Coast
Left Coast

So completely friggin nuts . . . there are 100s of Studies, some Peer Reviewed that all agree . . . Paper & Cloth Masks are completely useless to stop a Virus.

Only the uninformed or willfully ignorant would cling to such nonsense today. Obviously the Board falls within this group . . .

