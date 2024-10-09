FINCH: A race on the right to represent Peace River North

Tania Finch is an independent journalist based in the North Peace.Usually, the electoral choices in Peace River North are clear. An NDP candidate has never won, even when they are a well-known, well-liked local, not someone parachuted in from Victoria. The 2020 election in Peace River North was unique in that it saw incumbent BC Liberal MLA Dan Davies defeat then-BC Conservative Party leader Trevor Bolin by 2,596 votes. This month's election promises to be departure from the usual type of contest thanks to the rise of the BC Conservative Party in the past year, and the demise of BC United-Liberals.This time, we have the incumbent MLA Dan Davies running as what he describes as an Independent Conservative Candidate; Peace River Regional District Director Jordan Kealy running for the freshly re-energized BC Conservative Party; and rounding out the ballot, the NDP's Ian McMahon, a paper candidate whose current role is chief of staff for the minister of forests in Victoria.It's an interesting choice, one that has caused a lot of strong opinions among the supporters of both conservative-minded candidates.Prior to Kevin Falcon folding up the BC United tent and pulling out of the election, BC United and BC Conservatives were putting out almost the same message to voters — that they opposed nearly everything the NDP government stood for.Both local candidates are seeking the same things for the region — to overhaul Northern Health; to make the most of the region’s vast trove of natural resources; to build a vibrant economy; ensure parental voices in education; provide help for those with mental health and addictions issues; and fix the crime and disorder plaguing our communities.How best to achieve these much-needed changes is where the pair, and their supporters, differ.Although a relative newcomer to the political scene, Jordan Kealy said he accepted the nomination because he wants to help fix things in BC."This system that we have," he said. "It really is so broken that I couldn’t stand by and not try and fix it. I am here for this region, to be a voice, and I want to be a strong voice for this region."Kealy felt that only through being a member of a winning party could Peace River North's elected representative get anything done for his constituents.He claimed an independent would never be a cabinet minister, or chair a major committee, and that such a candidate would just split the vote.Davies, however, said he is committed to representing the riding of Peace River North. He felt that being independent had given him free-rein to represent and speak on behalf of constituents on issues that are important to the riding, thus providing a voter-driven representation without the limits imposed by partisan party politics."It comes down to experienced conservative leadership," said Davies, who described himself as a modern, fiscal conservative. "People are talking about a change, that it's time for a change, and I think the independent candidates are now the change."The pair's supporters have taken to duking it out on social media, at times becoming downright nasty. The common thread through the comments is the fear of what another four years of BC NDP will mean for the region.Healthcare and the economy are always top of mind, and the NDP has done nothing to inspire the confidence of locals in recent years. With repeated ER closures, Canfor shuttering all its mills in the North, and rising homelessness, the people of Peace River North have good reason to be concerned. As this is a contest between right-leaning candidates, with no sign of the region's NDP nominee, vote-splitting is not the issue. The issue is a simple one — who will best represent the needs of the people of Peace River North.It could be tough choice for voters. Perhaps the second All Candidates Forum, scheduled for Fort St. John on October 9 at The Lido, will clarify that choice in northeastern BC.