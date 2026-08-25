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Findlay denies offering anything in exchange for MLAs to step aside

Conservative leader acknowledges approaches were made for resignations but calls incentive claims unfounded in new video remarks.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.
Conservative Party of BC Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay addresses supporters during the party's 2026 leadership convention.Photo by Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) on X
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Bc
Bcpoli
Peter Milobar
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
reann gasper
Rosalyn Bird
Lynne Block
Ben O'Hara-Byrne
Katie DeRosa
Korky Neufeld
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