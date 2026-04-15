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Finnish President suggest Canada could join EU during visit to Ottawa

President of Finland Alexander Stubb says he can "envisage a much larger EU, whether Canada is a part of it or not is up to Canada to decide" during trip to Ottawa
President of Finland Alexander Stubb
President of Finland Alexander StubbRaphael Tremblay/CBC
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European Union
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Spark Advocacy
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney
Alexander Stubb
Finland-Canada
Canada-EU relations
Canada potentially joining the EU

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