NWT Fire said Wednesday will be an "extremely challenging day" as fire closes in on the capital city of Yellowknife.
"West winds sustained 20 to 25 km/h, gusting to 30 to 35 km/h and continued dry conditions will drive severe fire activity — likely causing meaningful progression to the east of the fire," NWT Fire said.
"Chance of 1 mm of rain, but not enough to make a dent in the fire."
NWT Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Shane Thompson also issued a Territorial State of Emergency shortly after the City of Yellowknife issued its own.
“The decision to declare a territory-wide State of Emergency allows the Government of the Northwest Territories and our partners to access and deploy resources so that we can continue our work to protect residents and communities in a more efficient manner,” Thompson said.
The territory-wide State of Emergency allows Thompson to do all acts and take all necessary proceedings for the duration of the order, to deal with the emergency.
Thompson said the State of Emergency lasts for 14 days, applies to all of the NWT, and may be renewed if the need presents itself.
Thursday, a wind shift is expected – with winds coming from the north, which should slow progression east but will likely push the fire toward Hwy 3.
"The fire is estimated to have progressed approximately 4 km east since the last update," NWT Fire said.
"There is a risk to the City of Yellowknife. Our team, alongside the City of Yellowknife, is doing everything possible to slow the spread of this fire, and protect the community."
(1) comment
The new “covid” is here
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.