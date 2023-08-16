Fire 16 kms from Yellowkinfe

Smoke fills the air in the City of Yellowknife. Some residents told the WS they are finding it hard to breathe.

NWT Fire said Wednesday will be an "extremely challenging day" as fire closes in on the capital city of Yellowknife.

"West winds sustained 20 to 25 km/h, gusting to 30 to 35 km/h and continued dry conditions will drive severe fire activity — likely causing meaningful progression to the east of the fire," NWT Fire said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The new “covid” is here

