Firearms, drugs, and explosives seized in Surrey RCMP operation

The Surrey RCMP Community Response Unit has made a significant seizure of firearms, drugs, and explosives following two search warrants executed at a property in the 12200-block of Industrial Rd. The investigation, which began in the spring of 2024, resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals and the discovery of a large cache of dangerous items.On August 22, the North Community Response Unit (NCRU), assisted by the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), carried out a search at the residence, which had been identified as a problem location. The search uncovered:500 grams of suspected illicit drugs$10,000 in cashFour handguns, including a 3D-printed gunVarious rounds of ammunitionProhibited magazinesRadio jammersTwo stolen vehicles and several stolen licence platesThree duffel bags containing 16 firearmsApproximately 30 pounds of explosives"The sheer volume of drugs, firearms, and explosives located inside this fortified unit over a business visited by the unsuspecting public may be the most dangerous situation I have seen in my service in Surrey," said S/Sgt Nigel Pronger, Commander of the NCRU.A second search warrant was executed on September 10, after further grounds for trafficking were observed. Eight individuals were arrested, and additional items were seized, including:$3,160 in cash830 grams of suspected methamphetamine600 grams of cannabis32 vials of prescription opioids120 various pills1,177 rounds of ammunitionA silencerThree long guns (one without the stock)Two crossbows and several airsoft handguns"This wanton disregard for public safety is inexcusable," Pronger said.The investigation is ongoing, with a report to Crown Counsel pending.