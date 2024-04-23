News

Firearms group warns posties could be 'target for organized crime' if Canada Post collects guns for Trudeau Liberals

Firearms groups warns posties could be 'target for organized crime' if Canada Post collects guns for Trudeau Liberals
Firearms groups warns posties could be 'target for organized crime' if Canada Post collects guns for Trudeau LiberalsWestern Standard/Meta AI
Loading content, please wait...
Rcmp
Canadian Armed Forces
Organized Crime
Crown Corporation
Canadian Coalition For Firearm Rights
Tracey Wilson
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Canada Post workers
Trudeau’s firearms buyback program
local police stations

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news