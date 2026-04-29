Firearms trafficking charges laid in Calgary homicide case as police seize weapons cache

A Calgary homicide investigation has expanded into a firearms trafficking case, with police laying new charges months after a young woman was gunned down in a southwest parking garage.The killing of 23-year-old Madisson Cobb in July 2025 at the Shops at Heritage shopping centre triggered a broader probe into how the firearm used in the murder was obtained, leading investigators to uncover a cache of weapons and lay additional criminal charges.Police were first called around 4:30 p.m. on July 19, 2025, to reports of gunfire at the Macleod Tr. S.W. location, where officers found Cobb suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two days later, 27-year-old Devon Bradley Malik was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.Following that arrest, investigators recovered the firearm used in the shooting, noting it had a defaced serial number. The discovery prompted Calgary Police Service’s Firearms Investigative Team to launch a parallel investigation into the weapon’s origins.That investigation led officers to execute a search warrant on Feb. 3, 2026, at a residence in the 2700 block of 16 Ave. S.W., where they seized multiple firearms and related items, including four rifles, three shotguns — one with an altered serial number — prohibited magazines, ammunition and air guns..As a result of the ongoing probe, police arrested 44-year-old Gordon “Kesh” Cameron on Tuesday. He now faces two counts of firearms trafficking, two counts of failing to report a firearm lost or stolen and one count of possession of prohibited devices. Cameron has since been released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.Investigators say a Norinco 1911A1 handgun registered to Cameron remains unaccounted for and are asking the public for help locating it.Police say the case underscores their commitment to pursuing all aspects of violent crime, including those who may play a role in supplying illegal firearms.“Our investigations do not stop when one person is charged,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Shute of the homicide unit. “When evidence points to others facilitating access to weapons, we will follow those leads and hold those involved accountable.”Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.