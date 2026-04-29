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Firearms trafficking charges laid in Calgary homicide case as police seize weapons cache

Madisson Cobb
Madisson CobbCourtesy CBC
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Madisson Cobb
Devon Bradley Malik
Gordon “Kesh” Cameron
firearms trafficking
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