Brolund said the man, whose name was not mentioned, will attend the ceremony while continuing to fight the fire.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said on Monday one of the crew members battling the wildfire blaze will become a Canadian citizen from behind the front lines.

"Today he was scheduled to become a Canadian citizen and of course, he wasn't able to attend the ceremony," Brolund said.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

