CALGARY — Despite a stated $2.5 billion in federal funding slated to go towards doubling the production of water bombers at De Havilland Canada's Calgary facility, firefighters say investment is also needed in ground crews and wildfire prevention programs.The financing was recently confirmed in the latest federal budget and is set to double the production of the Canadair 515 water bomber, one of the most in-demand aircrafts in the world as countries scramble to build up their wildfire-fighting capabilities.In addition to the increased capacity, De Havilland is expected to hire around 1,200 new employees to meet the ever-growing demand."We’re anticipating somewhere in the neighbourhood of another 1,200 new employees over the next couple of years as we ramp up," said Neil Sweeney, the company’s vice president of corporate affairs, in an interview with CTV News.The expansion is set to create new jobs in Calgary, Ontario, and Victoria."There’s significant demand around the world for these aircraft. Summer is getting longer; they’re getting hotter. Forest fires are becoming more challenging to fight.”.UPDATED: Alberta agrees to $400M deal for new water bombers from De Havilland.Despite welcoming the increased funding, ground crews are also asking why the De Havilland is getting a majority of the federal funding while they're left with the scrapes."We’re never going to say no to more water bombers," said Chad Thomas, the director of Aboriginal Land Protection Services, but he added that he wished Ottawa gave ground crews the same kind of attention."That money, it was it was great. It’s great to invest in that, but to find out we’re investing that, and then and then we’re not investing into the ground forces,” he told CTV."I have never once seen a water bomber put a fire out. I’ve never once seen a manager put a fire out. I’ve only ever seen ground firefighters put fires out."Even De Havilland agrees with this assessment, with Sweeney saying that "Canada needs more of everything. It needs more people on the ground. It needs more land-based firefighting equipment. It needs more aircraft."De Havilland currently has is currently assembling 38 Canadair 515's to complete orders from across Canada and Europe; Alberta alone accounts for five of these.