Fires in nine new Edmonton homes linked to extortion scheme

A series of fires ripping through new, unoccupied homes in Edmonton, AB have been linked to a suspected extortion scheme, CTV News Edmonton reported Wednesday. There have been nine fires in new homes or homes under construction since November 1, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services — three of which happened in the last week. All of them either have been determined as arson or are being investigated as such. Multiple sources allegedly told CTV the builders have been receiving extortion demands and threats involving a large sum of money. Reportedly, when the builders don’t submit to these demands, their completed home or construction site is burned down. One source told CTV he was receiving threats in the form of phone calls, WhatsApp, and other social media. “Every builder has hired dozens of security guards to protect their properties, and protect themselves and their houses," he said, adding he had “heard some builders have set up big screen cameras in their homes and they're staying up all night."Edmonton Police Service (EPS) told the publication it has a team dedicated to the investigation.