Fireworks trigger scare at Chinook Centre

If you were at Chinook Centre in Calgary on Sunday, you may have heard a loud gunshot sound ring through the building. This was not actually gunshots but fireworks, which the Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirmed to the Western Standard went off around 3:30 pm.CPS says they were called to the mall due to reports of possible gunshots being fired, but upon arrival, they determined there were none.They say no injuries were reported..Still, the spectacle caused quite a stir, as accounted for on the r/Calgary Reddit forum, where a witness claims to have heard a loud banging noise while sitting at the food court.With the first bang, people whipped their heads around to locate the source, and with another, people became frantic, everyone screaming and running in the opposite direction of the noise.The witness says they were later informed it was fireworks that had gone off in the mall."...so which dumbass was responsible for that?" asked the witness of Reddit.A good question indeed..So far, CPS says the investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of now. Another witness, going by the username cereal_thriller, says, "Saw the flashes and heard what sounded like gunfire and grabbed my kid and noped out of there fast. Happy to read it was just fireworks but who the f*** does that?"User plausibleturtle responds, speculating about the party responsible, "Probably a teenager - I remember I knew a kid in school who set off Roman candles in a mall (in the late noughties).""Well, you kinda hope it was someone with an underdeveloped frontal lobe anyway.".Another user, auzocafija, reacted: "Again???"Insinuating this was not the first time."It’s funny… I was there an hour earlier and I saw these two guys lurking around the foodcourt and that to myself: 'these dudes are up to no good…' I wonder if it was them," speculated user Apollo_Frost80.