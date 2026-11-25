Only a few days after the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, was reinstated, the suspected spy he had an affair with is being linked to financing powerful computing equipment for major AI data centres in China.This has been reported by Reuters, which reviewed previously unreported records of Alice Huang's (no relation to Jensen) central-bank documents, which identify up to 764 AI servers and modules valued at $270 million along with $31 million in equipment used for large equipment networks.Much of the hardware was listed as located at a sprawling Shanghai data centre originally developed under a partnership with Chinese technology giant Tencent.The records point to businesses connected to Alice Huang's family and associates that helped finance and equip China's AI industry — even after US authorities investigated whether her Singapore-based company, Megaspeed, helped Chinese customers obtain restricted Nvidia technology..This also illuminates how companies can finance access to the costly computing infrastructure for China's AI industry — which is especially relevant when US restrictions on advanced AI technology have made it hard for Chinese AI businesses to secure said hardware.On Monday, the US Commerce Department added Megaspeed to its trade blacklist.The company has denied any wrongdoing and claimed Alice Huang left the company in August 2025.Reuters examined dozens of filings in a Chinese central-bank credit registry that tracks equipment used to secure loans and other financing..Alice Huang formerly controlled Megaspeed, a major overseas buyer of Nvidia processors.Her relationship with Jensen Huang, who resigned as Nvidia's CEO earlier this month before being reinstated Monday, has intensified scrutiny of Nvidia's business links to China.The records reviewed do not establish that the servers contained chips prohibited from export to China or show how and when the equipment entered the country.One of the central businesses that raised financing was Century Litong, a Nvidia preferred cloud partner that rents powerful servers to customers needing large amounts of computing capacity. .The financial records show five leasing arrangements covering up to 512 servers with a value of 1.42 billion yuan ($300 million CAD) between May and December 2024.Four listed equipment at the Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre in Shanghai, a $6.1 billion complex developed by gaming company Century Huatong, which counts Tencent (a Chinese tech company) as a roughly 10% shareholder.A Tencent spokesperson has said Tencent never owned or operated the Yangtze River Delta Data Center Cluster Project, with its name and trademarks previously being used without authorization.The spokesperson added Tencent's investment in Century Huatong was for the gaming business and that it uses data centre hosting providers to support its services.."Tencent has never entered into or otherwise had any commercial relationship with Megaspeed or any of its subsidiaries," the spokesperson stated.The records do not establish Tencent bought, rented, or operated the particular servers identified by Reuters.One deal described 128 servers located at that data centre, containing eight graphics processors each, or 1,024 chips in total, with computing power of "989 PFLOPs" (think very powerful) valued at up to $450,000 apiece.Another transaction involved 128 servers worth $57 million, financed by an arm of AVIC, a Chinese-backed aviation and defence conglomerate, and leased by Century Litong..Such arrangements allow businesses to obtain expensive computers without paying the full purchase price.A separate inventory document listed more than 10,000 Nvidia ConnectX-7 networking cards and 730 BlueField-3 units (another Nvidia product) at the Shanghai facility, equipment used to connect large numbers of computers for AI tasks. Manufacturer Lettall Electronic invested in Century Litong in 2023 and took full ownership by mid-2024.Its disclosures show guarantees it provided for Century Litong's equipment-leasing agreements with financial institutions..According to Reuters, Nvidia, Century Litong, Century Huatong, Lettall, and AVIC did not respond to requests for comment.Corporate records connect Century Litong, Century Longteng, and Century Huatong to Alice Huang's sister, Huang Yu, and Kang Wei an investment executive who is Alice Huang's husband.Alice Huang, Huang Yu, and Kang Wei could not be reached for comment.Century Litong was established in 2023 as a subsidiary of Shanghai Century Longteng..The latter is now wholly controlled by Century Huatong, but a Shanghai state-backed investment fund and an investment company linked to Huang Yu and Kang (Alice's sister and husband) previously held shares.Kang was identified as Century Longteng's executive director in a 2022 government announcement.Century Huatong also owns 70% of a company where Alice Huang previously served as a director, and holds a stake in gaming firm 7Road Holdings, whose former overseas subsidiary was renamed Megaspeed in 2023, corporate records show.The network also developed a large data centre in Wuhu, about 300 km from Shanghai. .Wuhu Century Longteng, is majority-owned by Huang Yu through investment vehicles until early 2026, and pledged another 252 powerful AI computing "modules" to Ping An Bank as collateral for a $70 million loan in April 2026.The documents did not disclose the servers' location.The numbers show how much the financed assets are worth, but they do not mean the companies spent that much new money or made brand-new purchases.