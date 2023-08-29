COVID-19

A transmission electron micrograph of COVID-19, isolated from a patient. 

 Courtesy National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The BC Centre for Disease Control has identified British Columbia’s first case of a person infected with the BA.2.86 variant in the Fraser Health region. 

“It is the first known case in Canada of this variant,” said BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a Tuesday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(14) comments

D&J
D&J

There is no appropriate time to wear a mask according to scientists. Shall I shout that 10 times or will you hear it Bonnie Henry? Again masks are harmful, they divide people and this time around there may be pushback big time.

Report Add Reply
cptover
cptover

Of course a mutant strain was found in BC, mutant Trudeau was just there

Report Add Reply
free the west
free the west

Dr. Henry bon bon should bring back a mask mandate. Because it worked so well last time. Then lock everyone down until they have felt the prick of the booster. Why not? It worked so well last time.

Report Add Reply
guest1363
guest1363

Who cares. I’m not participating this time.

Report Add Reply
Bob25
Bob25

US Election infection

Report Add Reply
guest1121
guest1121

That is the best comment of the day 😂

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Henry is probably squirming with glee at the prospect of becoming relevant again.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

You Can Stick Your Vaccine Mandate Up Your ****. Catchy little song, worth a listen.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Liar liar lants on 🔥

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

Be very afraid, people! Your fear will save you!

Report Add Reply
peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

second verse...same as the first..

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

I have a hangnail. Does that count?

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Liberal logic says if you have a hangnail, you need an enemma to fix it. Makes about as much sense as what they have been pedaling for the last 4 years.

Report Add Reply
Freedom4me
Freedom4me

Ah, the equivalent of the common cold is here.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.