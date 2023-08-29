Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The BC Centre for Disease Control has identified British Columbia’s first case of a person infected with the BA.2.86 variant in the Fraser Health region.
“It is the first known case in Canada of this variant,” said BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a Tuesday statement.
“So far, there does not seem to be increased severity with this strain of COVID and the individual is not hospitalized.”
Henry and Dix said they will continue to monitor the data on BA.2.86, which has been detected around the world. It was first detected in Denmark in July.
They acknowledged it “was not unexpected for BA.2.86 to show up in Canada and the province.” The risk to people in BC has not changed.
COVID-19 continues to spread globally, and it continues to adapt. Reducing transmission and having high levels of protection through vaccination continues to be the best defence against all variants.
Henry and Dix concluded by saying this detection of the new variant reflects the ongoing data monitoring and surveillance in BC, including continued testing of people with COVID-19 symptoms and innovative, new wastewater surveillance.
The latest wastewater surveillance with whole genome sequencing shows no other detections of this variant so far, and it continues to indicate XBB 1.5 is the most common variant being reported in BC.
“We urge all people in BC to continue to follow public health advice and to stay home when sick, wear masks when appropriate, follow respiratory etiquette, wash hands frequently, and, most importantly, stay up to date on your vaccinations,” they said.
BA.2.86 appeared in multiple countries on August 17.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(14) comments
There is no appropriate time to wear a mask according to scientists. Shall I shout that 10 times or will you hear it Bonnie Henry? Again masks are harmful, they divide people and this time around there may be pushback big time.
Of course a mutant strain was found in BC, mutant Trudeau was just there
Dr. Henry bon bon should bring back a mask mandate. Because it worked so well last time. Then lock everyone down until they have felt the prick of the booster. Why not? It worked so well last time.
Who cares. I’m not participating this time.
US Election infection
That is the best comment of the day 😂
Henry is probably squirming with glee at the prospect of becoming relevant again.
You Can Stick Your Vaccine Mandate Up Your ****. Catchy little song, worth a listen.
Liar liar lants on 🔥
Be very afraid, people! Your fear will save you!
second verse...same as the first..
I have a hangnail. Does that count?
Liberal logic says if you have a hangnail, you need an enemma to fix it. Makes about as much sense as what they have been pedaling for the last 4 years.
Ah, the equivalent of the common cold is here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.