First Nation Chief paid $55K by US lobby group says Smith should 'resign immediately'

According to Allan Adam, the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief, the Alberta independence movement is "laughable," and so are the oilsands.Adam made his thoughts known about Premier Danielle Smith, who, by allowing an Alberta independence petition, should "resign immediately," according to a report by Windspeaker. He got even more direct in targeting Smith, stating, "From here on forward, the road is going to get rocky and rough because when this referendum is defeated, I will gladly walk you to the border.”Adam is no stranger to interacting with those beyond the border.In fact, he has received money from a lobby group beyond the border — for talking anti-oilsands..Back in 2014, the Toronto Sun reported Adam received $55,000 from an American "social justice" philanthropy organization — based in the US.Adam got the dough from The Tides Foundation, which operates both in San Francisco and New York, with its purpose being "justice in the social sector, working closely with doers and donors to build the power of historically excluded groups who face systemic barriers."In Adam's case, he was paid to be flown to Toronto for a one-time speaking position next to Neil Young, to speak in opposition to the oilsands.Ezra Levant, who wrote the story, explains why the foundation was willing to pay such a hefty sum for the gig, saying, "it's because Adam is an actor."."Adam brings what Young can’t: authenticity. Young likes to wear an Indian-style leather vest, but Adam really is an Indian, and he really lives near the oilsands," stated Levant.Without Adam, the event would have been "some California millionaires coming up here to boss Canadians around.".Reportedly, the money was deposited into 850450 Alberta Ltd, which, when searched in Alberta's corporate registry, reveals the company is owned by another company — Acden Group Ltd.Acden Group Ltd., had changed its name twice in four years, between 2010 and 2014, with Adam and other band politicians being directors and shareholders, in trust for the band..In the press release at the First Nations' conference last week, where Adam attended, it stated any decision on independence must be consented to by First Nations. This is not the first time Adam has requested Smith leave her position.He made similar comments back in May 2025.“Pack up your bag and go. That’s my message to the premier. You’re not welcome here anymore,” stated Adam at the time.