First Nations chief says Ring of Fire development is 'not going to happen'

A First Nations chief says major mining development in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region will not proceed without significant improvements to long-standing community issues, including access to clean drinking water.During a news conference, Neskantaga First Nation Chief Gary Quisses said the province continues to push for development in the mineral-rich region despite unresolved concerns about water security, fragile habitats and lack of consultation. “Our watershed is very vulnerable. It has been used since time immemorial and there are many sacred areas,” he said. “Ontario is pushing to have development in our area, but where is their obligation to the community?”.Quisses said the community continues to live under one of Canada’s longest boil water advisories and has submitted designs for a water treatment plant but has not received clear commitments.“Commitments are just words, I think, with no action,” he said. He added that the community faces multiple crises, including a worsening drug epidemic, and questioned why governments have been able to fast track development related legislation while basic infrastructure remains unaddressed.“If I had help from the government, I would never have water issues. I want my community to be fast tracked with all the issues I have.”.Quisses stated that under current conditions, “the Ring of Fire is not going to happen. We are going to be standing our ground until our community is worked on.”Other leaders expressed frustration over delays to Bill C61, federal legislation intended to address long term drinking water advisories in First Nations communities.Although the previous version of the bill under the Liberal government recognized a right to clean drinking water, First Nations leaders say they have no assurances the updated legislation will do the same..“We have no assurances. We have had no conversations,” said Grand Council Chief Glen Hare, noting that other bills affecting indigenous rights such as Bill C5 moved quickly through Parliament. “It is beyond us why the minister has not simply fast tracked this.”Chief Shelly Moore Frappier criticized the government for advancing legislation viewed as limiting First Nations rights while water infrastructure remains decades behind. “These are basic human rights issues. Critical infrastructure needed to be addressed 10 or 30 years ago,” she said.Quisses also reacted to an exchange with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Assembly of First Nations gathering..He said the Prime Minister did not provide clear answers to his concerns and incorrectly referred to Neskantaga as a British Columbia based Nation. “I did not get anywhere with my voice,” he said. “There have been commitments, but no action plan.”Neskantaga First Nation has lived under a boil water advisory for more than 11,000 days, which is more than 30 years. Quisses said he remains unsure whether the community will see tangible progress. “It is probably another 10,000 days before we even get clean drinking water,” he said.He repeated that First Nations leaders should be full partners in decisions affecting their territories, including major resource projects. “We should be the ones making that decision,” he said.