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First Nations leaders call for larger stake in Trans Mountain pipeline

Trans Mountain expansion project nears Kamloops. A third, larger line carrying diluted bitumen would follow a similar route to a new deep-water port in Delta, BC.
Trans Mountain expansion project nears Kamloops. A third, larger line carrying diluted bitumen would follow a similar route to a new deep-water port in Delta, BC.Trans Mountain photo
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Cdnpoli
Francois Philippe Champagne
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Trans Mountain
Pipeline
Dale Swampy
National Coalition Of Chiefs
Abpol
Indian Resource Council
Cdnpol
Kinder Morgan
Oil Pipeline
Oil Pipeline Project
Trans Mountain Expansion
Stephen Buffalo
Steve Mason
Project Reconciliation
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