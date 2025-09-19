First Nations leaders demand equal footing in resource development

Indigenous leaders have emphasized that reconciliation and economic prosperity can only come when First Nations are owners and equal partners in developing Canada’s resources, not just bystanders.Speaking at the National Coalition of Chiefs’ (NCC) Energy and Natural Resource Summit in Calgary on Friday, Crystal Smith, Chair of the First Nations Natural Gas Alliance and Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation, opened the day’s proceedings by discussing her community’s majority ownership of Cedar LNG, Canada’s first Indigenous-owned LNG export facility.Announced last year with a total estimated cost of $4 billion, the liquefied natural gas project, based in Kitimat, BC, represents a fundamental shift for indigenous groups’ involvement in Canada’s energy sector.“For decades, our people saw resources taken from our lands without our consent or participation,” Smith told the crowd at the Calgary Petroleum Club, saying that Cedar LNG now changes that story.She underscored that the project not only generates revenue for housing, health care, and education, but also creates long-term jobs, with the goal of Haisla members filling most of the 100 operational positions.“Ownership is the only path to reconciliation and true prosperity,” she said.“We don’t want to block projects. We want to enable them. We bring capital, we share risk, we share reward. That is far beyond consultation.”.Feds late to LNG party as indigenous-led Cedar project signals new economic model.Smith also challenged the notion of “fast-tracking” projects, arguing that efficiency cannot come at the expense of meaningful First Nations involvement.“Do we want to fast-track, or do we want to be on the right track?” she asked, pointing out that engagement, equal opportunities, and indigenous stewardship will ensure both sustainability and success in the future.She pointed to multiple examples as proof that major projects can move forward smoothly when Indigenous nations are given equal footing as partners, such as the Nisga’a Nation’s proposed $10 billion floating LNG production facility project (Ksi Lisims), and the Tahltan Nation’s partnership with the B.C. government in reviving the Eskay Creek mine.“These examples show that when projects are built on the right track with indigenous ownership and values at the core, they not only succeed, they set a new standard for this country,” Smith said.Stephen Buffalo, President and CEO of the Indian Resource Council (IRC), echoed Smith’s call for ownership and long-term partnerships.Buffalo spoke on the profound shift from Indigenous communities once being “passive royalty acceptors” to now taking equity stakes, building businesses, and leading major projects.“We’ve benefited tremendously from the oil and gas sector,” he said.“It’s grown to greater partnerships, equity partnerships, sustainable jobs, and that’s great — it’s given our people a lot of opportunity.”.Carney says fast-tracked projects must benefit indigenous peoples\n\n.Now, the need for more economic sovereignty is growing, as Buffalo warned that Ottawa could potentially reduce essential services to First Nations by 15% in a possible budget cut in November.“For our leaders, that’s tough. Government money already isn’t enough to meet dire needs — cleaner water, better housing, programs to fight social issues,” he said.“To see that cut, wealth generation becomes paramount.”He noted that new legislation, such as Bill C-5, is also putting pressure on First Nations governments.“You have to take the silver lining and see opportunity. Creating opportunity and being part of projects helps combat the shortfalls of federal funding,” he stated.“It’s imperative, because you don’t have to look far in the newspapers to see the social challenges we’re all dealing with.”For Buffalo, resource development and Indigenous partnerships aren’t just about economics — they are about survival and building a prosperous future for generations to come.“Resource development, having First Nations partnership, is not only going to help us, it’s going to help you,” he told attendees.“You have shareholders, and so do our leaders. Some of them aren’t even born yet.“We’ve learned lessons the hard way, but the good thing is that we can find a path forward together in a positive way. Let’s continue to work together and see how far we can go.”