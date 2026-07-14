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First Nations offered $1 billion ownership stake in LNG Canada expansion

LNG Canada
LNG Canada
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Bcpoli
Natural Gas
Lng Canada
Gitga'at, Gitxaała, Haisla, Kitselas and Kitsumkalum First Nations.
MNT Investments LP
Chris Cooper
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Western Standard
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