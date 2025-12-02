First Nations receive $18 million in World Cup-related payments from BC government

The government of British Columbia has given $6 million to each of the three First Nations that claim Vancouver as their ancestral territory ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.How the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations will spend the cash has not been revealed.According to Global News, the funds did not come with any conditions. Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow claimed that they did, however he refused to divulge the details. Squamish Nation Chairperson Sxwíxwtn-Wilson Williams' explanation was slightly less opaque."As partners in the planning, staging, and hosting of FIFA World Cup 26, the funding provided by the Province of BC to Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Úxwumixw (Squamish Nation) will go towards all aspects of bringing these games to life in our Territory," he told the outlet. ".Wilson Williams noted that "this includes support staff and other resources intended to create a positive FIFA World Cup 26 experience both for attendees from around the world, and our Sḵwx̱wú7mesh People," adding that "funds will also go towards recreational legacy projects for our community."In June, Premier David Eby signed a memorandum of understanding with the leaders of all three aforementioned Nations "committing to work together as partners to host FIFA World Cup 26 matches in Vancouver."There was no mention then of such payments.That $18 million is just a drop in the bucket of the total estimated cost of hosting seven games in Vancouver, which has ballooned to over $600 million.