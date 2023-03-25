First Nations have “mixed feelings” about the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a paid federal holiday for the memory of residential school children, says Privy Council Office in-house research.
According to the research, indigenous people are more concerned about clean drinking water and crime, said Blacklock's Reporter.
“While participants felt it was important for indigenous voices to be heard and this provided a valuable platform for survivors of the historic residential school system and their loved ones, a number had mixed feelings,” said pollsters' report Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views.
First Nations focus groups complained “the burden to educate often fell on indigenous individuals themselves at a great deal of personal time and effort.”
Findings were based on interviews with residents of First Nations reserves last September 29, one day before the observance of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The focus groups were held under a $2.4 million contract with The Strategic Counsel.
“Few could recall any recent actions taken by the government of Canada specifically related to ensuring access to clean drinking water,” said Canadians Views. Indigenous people also told pollsters more immediate concerns included inadequate housing, lack of high-speed internet, crime rates, and “a strained relationship with law enforcement.”
“Though perceiving First Nations issues as having been in the headlines more often in recent years, very few believed the government of Canada had made much in the way of tangible progress towards addressing the most pressing concerns for their communities,” said the report.
“Asked to identify instances where the federal government had been successful with respect to its handling of First Nations issues, no positive actions, or initiatives could be recalled.”
Parliament in 2021 passed Bill C-5, An Act to Amend the Bills of Exchange Act, to declare a federal holiday each September 30 in tribute to residential school children. Authorities estimated the cost of overtime and paid leave for federally-regulated employees at $388.9 million, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“Just as Remembrance Day is not only for veterans, a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is not only for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people,” then-Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said at the time.
“Just as we honour veterans and highlight our values as a nation on Remembrance Day, we would honour survivors and those lost on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but also reflect on our path as a nation, on our values,” said Guilbeault.
The first Reconciliation Day was marked by an apology from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after he was photographed drinking beer on a beach holiday in Tofino, BC. Trudeau’s office claimed he spent the day in quiet reflection and private meetings in Ottawa.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.