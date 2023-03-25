National day for truth and reconciliation

National day for truth and reconciliation

 Courtesy of CBC

First Nations have “mixed feelings” about the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a paid federal holiday for the memory of residential school children, says Privy Council Office in-house research.

First Nations’ Drinking water

Courtesy CBC

According to the research, indigenous people are more concerned about clean drinking water and crime, said Blacklock's Reporter.

First Nations house

A First Nations house 

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

