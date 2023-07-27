John A Macdonald Road Saskatoon
Saskatoon has proposed a new name for John A. Macdonald Road in the Confederation Park neighbourhood. The new name is Cree for a good relationship, miyo-wâhkôhtowin Road. 

David Kirton Pride

Two years ago, the city council agreed to change the street's name, which is named after Canada's first prime minister. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

free the west
free the west

Can someone explain to me why renaming anything from the past, like the guy most responsible for this place called Canada is just whilly nilly replaced with some word in Cree that can not be spelled or pronounced without great confusion. Makes me want to sererate.

Auxiliary_powered
Auxiliary_powered

Funny how everyone ignores the fact that 1st nations were the ones protesting against school closures in the Trudeau era of the 70s and 80s.

guest1121
guest1121

Just like in 1984 😐

