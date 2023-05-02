A Saskatchewan man charged with a 2022 murder in Saskatoon's Nutana area is now ranked as the tenth most-wanted criminal in Canada by a non-profit group that helps police find suspects who are still at large.
Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 34, was added to the BOLO (be on the lookout) Program's list of Canada's top 25 most-wanted criminals.
This is the first time a suspect linked to a crime in Saskatchewan made the list.
Ouellet-Gendron faces a first-degree murder charge for shooting Brandon Baxandall, 29, which occurred on May 19, 2022.
Police discovered Baxandall behind an apartment complex in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue.
According to the police, Ouellet-Gendron has multiple tattoos, such as a gorilla on his chest, a black rose on his left wrist, and a Mayan statue on his right hand.
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) issued a press release and said he is considered armed and dangerous and people should not approach him.
This is the first time the SPS has used the BOLO program.
The latest BOLO organization’s “most wanted” list was announced at a press conference on Monday in Toronto.
“We are not looking for evidence. We are not looking for witnesses to testify in court. We just need that one tip that leads us to the suspect,” said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw when making the announcement.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding Ouellet-Gendron's location to call 911 or 306-975-8300. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.
In addition to Ouellet-Gendron, Mohamed Ali, 35, was charged with first-degree murder in Baxandall's death. Ali was arrested for murder five days after the shooting.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
