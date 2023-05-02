Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron Most Wanted
A Saskatchewan man charged with a 2022 murder in Saskatoon's Nutana area is now ranked as the tenth most-wanted criminal in Canada by a non-profit group that helps police find suspects who are still at large.

Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron, 34, was added to the BOLO (be on the lookout) Program's list of Canada's top 25 most-wanted criminals.

