So They Know We’re Here Report
Image courtesy of Trans Sask

Trans Sask issued its first report, So They Know We’re Here, showing the experiences of transgender, genderqueer, and gender non-conforming people in the province of Saskatchewan.

Trans Sask is a non-profit organization “supporting trans-identified, genderqueer, and gender non-conforming people.”

Tiberius Fayant-McLeod

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Many of these people are Victims of the Alphabet Cult . . . some have been Groomed for years . . . all have emotional & mental issues.

Masters & Johnson who studied same-sex behaviour back in the 80s . . . concluded that it was a "Learned Phenom" . . . of course the study was ignored.

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

What's this about? As an "unvaccinated" person I have experienced first hand overt discrimination that was encouraged and condoned by government and society.

Sorry but discrimination for any reason that one wants to make up is back in vogue. Canada is not a polite and welcoming society - I saw the worst in people and don't believe that is ever going to change. Surprisingly, those how call themselves the most tolerant turn out to demonstrate the most vile performance.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They need mental help, not acceptance.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

What they say speaks for itself. I wish them the best and they can do as they please so long as they don't break any laws. If they actually experience discrimination other than in their head it should be dealt with, just like any other human being.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.