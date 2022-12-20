Trans Sask issued its first report, So They Know We’re Here, showing the experiences of transgender, genderqueer, and gender non-conforming people in the province of Saskatchewan.
Trans Sask is a non-profit organization “supporting trans-identified, genderqueer, and gender non-conforming people.”
Research Manager Tiberius Fayant-McLeod and a team of five people did the report.
“This is a love letter to the two-spirit, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people of Saskatchewan,” said Fayant-McLeod.
“We really just wanted to have, like, a mirror to show … our title is named that we’re here!”
Fayant-McLeod is gender non-binary and two-spirit.
Fayant-McLeod said their “representation” growing up was negative and the “community was very limited.”
The report focuses on the highlights and difficulties of being a transgender or non-binary person.
“I was born and raised here in Saskatchewan. I grew up never seeing myself, never seen any indigenous, queer, or trans people on TV,” said Fayant-McLeod.
“All the stories about us tend to be about tragedy or about, you know, really negative experiences. And that is what I didn’t want to recreate with this report. So, compiling this report, we really tried to focus on positive stories and affirming stories and to show that, you know, our lives aren’t doom and gloom.”
The report lists suggestions to make healthcare and employment “more equitable” for transgender people.
An example from the report is 30% of respondents do not go to the emergency room because of a “lack of sensitivity” or “fear of hostility” about their gender identity from hospital staff.
Another example, about 50% of respondents have not applied for a job because of a “fear of discrimination” and a “lack of safety.”
“A lot of our respondents have this anticipatory discrimination, which kind of just boils down to, even if you don’t know for sure that you’re going to be discriminated against, you’re afraid that it’s going to happen and you know that it’s likely to going to happen,” said Fayant-McLeod.
Fayant-McLeod said this report “can be used as an educational resource for those looking to improve equitability, or for those who have never been exposed to queer education.”
This report is the first census for the transgender and gender-diverse community.
“We already know that trans, gender-diverse, and Two-Spirit/IndigiQueer people face discrimination in health care, employment, and other sectors, “ said Fayant-McLeod.
“But what we don’t have is the provincial statistics to back us up. This research compiles those stories and enables us to strategically advocate for changes that will hopefully begin to alleviate some of these discriminatory experiences.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
Many of these people are Victims of the Alphabet Cult . . . some have been Groomed for years . . . all have emotional & mental issues.
Masters & Johnson who studied same-sex behaviour back in the 80s . . . concluded that it was a "Learned Phenom" . . . of course the study was ignored.
What's this about? As an "unvaccinated" person I have experienced first hand overt discrimination that was encouraged and condoned by government and society.
Sorry but discrimination for any reason that one wants to make up is back in vogue. Canada is not a polite and welcoming society - I saw the worst in people and don't believe that is ever going to change. Surprisingly, those how call themselves the most tolerant turn out to demonstrate the most vile performance.
They need mental help, not acceptance.
What they say speaks for itself. I wish them the best and they can do as they please so long as they don't break any laws. If they actually experience discrimination other than in their head it should be dealt with, just like any other human being.
