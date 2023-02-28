House sales
Courtesy of CBC

For first-time home buyers, the first year of ownership does the most damage to the bank account, says a new report from Point2, an online real estate portal.

“The first year of homeownership can be daunting, given the down payment, closing costs, first mortgage payments, homeowners’ insurance and property taxes which are all new to first-time homebuyers,” says Point2, adding those costs, and the time it takes the average renter to save enough to cover some of them, vary widely across Canada.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.