 Courtesy CBC

The trial of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber opened on September 5, the first week of what is anticipated to be four weeks or longer. 

With some breaks throughout September, the trial is expected to go into October — plus, the Crown has loaded the disclosure with additional evidence not previously shared with the defence. 

Freelance Reporter

Jen Hodgson is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. She studied at Wilfrid Laurier University and Humber College and has worked for sports newspaper Diario As.

(3) comments

Footloose
Footloose

I recall when the convoy tried to fulfil its agreement with the mayor to begin removing trucks from residential areas to Wellington and also allow trucks to leave Ottawa, that Trudeau's "pretorian guard (Parliamant RCMP) prevented OPP and trickers from moving barriers that would allow trucks to move as agreed. Later that day Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act. I guess Trudeau could not have the disbanding of the protest upsetting his only goal from the very beginning. Testing the use of his police state act.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

The True Fascist nature of the "justice" in full display.

Wake up people. The whole system is a criminal scam.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Good work Jen and WS. Keep shining the light on this trial.

