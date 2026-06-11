Fish Creek Park sexual assault suspect sketch released as Calgary police seek public's help

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a suspect linked to a series of sexual assaults in Fish Creek Park, hoping members of the public can help identify the man.Investigators with the Calgary Police Service Sexual Assault Investigative Unit say three women have reported being sexually assaulted in separate incidents near Sue Higgins Bridge and Mallard Point between April and May.According to police, the assaults occurred between April 20 and May 23, 2026. In each case, the victims reported being sexually assaulted over their clothing by a young male suspect.Police describe the suspect as a male believed to be anywhere from his early teens to his late 20s. He is approximately 6-ft., with a light complexion and short, shaggy blond hair.At the time of the incidents, the suspect was reportedly seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.Investigators say he was observed riding both an e-scooter and a black BMX bicycle in the area.In an effort to advance the investigation, police have released a composite sketch and are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about his identity to come forward.Police are also encouraging anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to report the incident regardless of when it occurred.Anyone with information related to the Fish Creek Park assaults is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at Calgary Crime Stoppers, or through the P3 Tips app.