Coast Guard cadets

Cadets from the Canadian Coast Guard College in Westmount, NS, are shown wearing some of their regulation clothing.

 Courtesy Canadian Coast Guard College

A Fisheries and Oceans Canada report proposes First Nations join the Coast Guard in policing marine traffic in whale habitats, including commercial shipping lanes, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Whale species are significant to indigenous people’s cultures,” said Fisheries and Oceans Canada in a report. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

If recruiting is done on the basis of competency, fine. Otherwise, this is just another virtue-posturing feel good gesture.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

You can't have two different organizations doing the same policing. It raises too many questions on who is actually in charge. Also are the natives going to apply abide by the laws of Canada or are we going to have natives applying their own law and the Coast Guard/RCMP applying Canada's laws. This really leaves too many questions. This government is getting so deficient that you don't even know who's in charge anymore.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

They are now passing in federal police enforcing to First Nations? WTF, they have basically done what I said they would do right from the start, spent over 30 Billion dollars in a 6 billion dollar pipeline, and now they will hand it over to a variety of First Nations so they can all run an extortion ring against Alberta oil and gas, and now they will hand over policing federal waters to them, im sorry but they hold no power over me outside their own reserves, next the RCMP will be handed over, this regime needs to go ASAP.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

This is just so completely insane on all levels . . . .

Unless of course they patrol in Dugouts as their forefathers did . . . lol

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.