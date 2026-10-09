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Fisheries minister Joanne Thompson denies giving middle finger to Conservatives in Commons

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson
Fisheries Minister Joanne ThompsonFacebook
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Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Pierre Trudeau
Arif Virani
Ted Falk
John Barlow
Ken McDonald
Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson
Jonathan Rowe
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