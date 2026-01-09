Fishing for coins from West Edmonton Mall fountain

Individuals were seen reaching inside a West Edmonton Mall fountain to scavenge loose change from the water on Wednesday. The video, posted on X by YEGWAVE, shows at least two adult male perpetrators and multiple children lying on their stomachs, reaching into the water to grab coins that shoppers had thrown in. .The reply section of the YEGWAVE post is filled with individuals asking why children, let alone adults, would think that stealing coins from the fountain was a good idea. "Try and place yourself in the mind of a person that thinks this is acceptable public behaviour," wrote one user. Another user singled out the adult culprits in the video."… and setting a great example for your kids.. sad," they wrote. Commenters claim that mall employees periodically go to the fountain and collect all of the change inside and donate the money to charity..It is unclear whether or not police or security stopped the penny thieves after the video. The mini heist took place at West Edmonton Mall, one of Edmonton's main attractions with over 800 stores, 12 attractions including a water park and an amusement park, and a pair of hotels.