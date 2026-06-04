FISHY TALE: Police officer arrested after pulling gun on colleague over microwaved fish

"Halt — I detect a fishy smell..."That's what one officer probably said to the other before allegedly pulling a gun on them for the possession of fish in the microwave.Michael Debiase, 46, a detective at the Myrtle Beach Police Department (MBPD), in South Carolina, felt strongly his colleague had breached is boundaries when they microwaved fish at the station.As reported by the New York Post, Debiase was arrested, charged, and fired for the crime of passionately pointing his firearm at a person on Tuesday — according to the arrest warrant..The alleged incident involved Debiase feeling so debased that he removed his department-issued firearm from its holster in the PD briefing room and pointed it at the officer.MBPD announced it had "separated employment” with the very fish-triggered officer.“He was placed on administrative leave immediately following the incident while investigations were conducted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division," announced MBPD.There is no mention of whether Debiase's gun was loaded during the alleged encounter. .“This incident does not reflect the values demonstrated by the men and women of the Myrtle Beach Police Department every day. However, it does demonstrate our commitment to accountability and our willingness to address conduct that falls short of our expectations.”South Carolina law states the offense of pointing a firearm at a person is a felony that carries a penalty of either a court fine or a prison term not exceeding five years. Debiase was sent to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday and was released a few hours later, and let's hope for his sake, they didn't serve him any fish there.No bail was set according to court records, and he is set to appear in court on August 14.Editor's Note: Western Standard reporter Leah Mushet was found guilty of the same heinous microwave transgression.