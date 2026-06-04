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FISHY TALE: Police officer arrested after pulling gun on colleague over microwaved fish

The smell of fish is a hot topic at the Myrtle Beach Police Department station after one of its officers allegedly pointed a gun at another for microwaving fish at the station.
Michael Debiase, fish in microwave
Michael Debiase, fish in microwaveJ. Reuben Long Detention Center (screenshot); ChatGPT
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South Carolina
Officer arrested after pulling gun on colleague over microwaved fish
officer arrested
US officer arrested
south carolina officer
Myrtle Beach Police Department
fish in microwave
Michael Debiase
officer arrested over fish in microwave
Myrtle beach police officer
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