Five arrested and charged in Calgary casino fraud

Police have arrested and charged two men and three women in connection with a scheme to defraud a southeast Calgary casino.Casino staff first noticed suspicious activity and conducted an internal investigation before notifying police. Investigators say that between Oct. 31 and Nov. 19, two casino employees illegitimately issued unearned winnings to three patrons during various card games.On Nov. 19, at approximately 3:20 p.m., police responded to reports of theft and fraud at the casino and arrested all five suspects.Yalan Yin, 50, Leonilo Calahi Juan, 51, Rui Qin Huang, 52, Rosielyn Konno, 57, and Catherine Manipon, 48, each face one count of fraud over $5,000. Konno and Manipon are also charged with criminal breach of trust. All five are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 22..“Addressing financial crime requires a united approach across different agencies,” said Inspector Scott Neilson of the Calgary Police Service. “The Calgary Police Service works closely with regulatory bodies and industry partners to ensure gaming industry standards are followed, and those who attempt to exploit them are held accountable. We thank our investigators and partners for their diligent work in helping us advance this investigation.”Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers via phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.