Five children arrested in relation to murder of 80-year-old British man

Five schoolchildren are being held in custody in relation to the murder of an 80-year-old man walking his dog in a public park in Braunstone Town, Leicestershire, mere metres away from his home. Leicestershire police in a statement released Tuesday confirmed five children were arrested on suspicion of murder. The accused are not named because they are minors, but police said they are holding two 12-year-old girls, a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy in custody for questioning. Bhim Sen Kohli was about 30 seconds away from reaching his home when he was "seriously assaulted" at the Bramble Way entrance of Franklin Park at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening, local time. The children allegedly kicked him in the neck and back. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and died there from his injuries. The police say they have launched a murder investigation and are asking residents present at the park between 6 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. to come forward. Kohli was wearing a black sweatshirt and grey jogging pants. "Detectives are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and are speaking to residents in the area to gather as much information as possible," said police. "Sadly, following the death of the victim last night, this has now become a murder investigation," said senior investigator Det. Insp. Emma Matts on Monday. "Officers are continuing to work at speed to establish the details of the attack and we have made a number of arrests as we continue to understand what has happened."The scene of the crime has been blocked off as the investigation is conducted. Kholi's daughter told the Leicester Mercury on Monday her dad suffered neck and spine injuries after the assault and was scheduled for surgery when he succumbed to his injuries. "They pushed him, they kicked him in the neck, kicked him in the spine," she said. "He was about 30 seconds away from getting home. He's always been very active — he has three allotments. We've lived here for 40 years."She said she rushed to the park and found her father "lying under a tree."Local police told the Daily Mail authorities are keeping an open mind but establishing any motive for the assault will form part of the investigation.