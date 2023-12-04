Five countries have now pushed back on WHO Pandemic Treaty

The World Health Organization (WHO) is not getting the cooperation it was looking for when it first pushed global regulation measures for a hypothetical pandemic.There have now been five countries to deny the WHO's efforts.The "pandemic prevention, preparedness and response accord" is a "legal" and "binding" agreement between countries in case there is another global pandemic, according to the WHO website.New Zealand, Mexico, Estonia, Slovakia and the Philippines have all declined to enter into a global treaty with the WHO.Dr. Meryl Nass, of Maine, told the European Parliament the proposed treaty would allow the WHO to "take over jurisdiction of everything in the world by saying that climate change, animals, plants, water systems [and] ecosystems are all central to health."In addition, "the idea is to create a whole new set of laws and ignore the existing human rights laws and others laws under the pretense of pandemic preparedness and the biosecurity agenda," said Nass.The WHO will "remove human rights protections," "enforce surveillance censorship," "get rid of freedom of speech," and "require governments to only push a single narrative."Member states will officially vote on the Pandemic Treaty May 24, 2024.