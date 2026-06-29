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UPDATED: Six dead, several injured in shooting at German youth facility

A shooting at a youth welfare facility in northern Germany left five people dead and several others injured Monday, prompting a major police response and the arrest of two suspects.
A shooting at a youth welfare facility in northern Germany left five people dead and several others injured Monday, prompting a major police response and the arrest of two suspects.YouTube screenshot
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Mass shootings in Germany
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