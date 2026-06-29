UPDATED: Six dead, several injured in shooting at German youth facility

CALGARY — A shooting at a youth welfare facility in northern Germany left six people dead and several others injured Monday, prompting a major police response and the arrest of two suspects.According to CNN, the shooting occurred in the city of Stade, located about 45 kilometres west of Hamburg. Police confirmed that all six victims were adults, with multiple others being wounded in the attack.Authorities said two suspects were taken into custody, including the alleged gunman. Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and have not yet released details about a possible motive.Police said the area has been secured and there is no ongoing danger to the public. Residents were urged to stay away from the scene while investigators continue their work.Local councillor Carsten Brokelmann said a daycare centre and elementary school are located near the facility where the shooting took place..“We are relieved that our staff and the children in the daycare center and elementary school are all safe and well, and I would like to thank the police officers for their service in this chaotic situation,” Brokelmann said in an official statement.He also extended condolences to those affected by the attack.“At the same time, our deepest sympathies go out to the victims of this terrible act and their families,” he said.Police warned that inaccurate and unverified information about the shooting was circulating online and urged the public not to spread rumours that could interfere with the investigation.Stade is a historic city of roughly 50,000 residents.Fatal mass shootings are relatively uncommon in Germany, which maintains strict firearms regulations. Gun owners must obtain a licence, complete training and testing requirements, demonstrate a legitimate reason for possessing a firearm, and satisfy authorities that they are reliable applicants.German government figures indicate approximately 929,000 people in the country of 83 million legally own more than three million firearms.