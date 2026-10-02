Five foreign nationals charged in BC extortion, shooting and arson investigation

Five foreign nationals have been arrested and charged following a major RCMP investigation into alleged extortion, shootings, arson, firearms trafficking and drug trafficking in BC.Langley RCMP announced Friday that charges were laid following Project E_PURSUANCE, an investigation launched in June 2025 after the co-owners of an auto dealership reported receiving significant extortion demands.Police said the business was subsequently targeted in two attacks involving arson and shootings at its Surrey and Langley locations.Investigators established a dedicated project team and conducted operations across Canada and internationally, eventually identifying a group allegedly involved in extortion, trafficking prohibited firearms and trafficking controlled substances.The BC Prosecution Service approved charges Oct. 1 against five people.Sanket Singla, 23, of India, is charged with extortion, two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm into or at a place, two counts of causing property damage by fire or explosion and throwing an explosive substance with intent to destroy or damage property.Police said Singla was in India during the investigation.Investigators determined it was in the public interest to bring him before a Canadian court and worked with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency and international RCMP liaison officers to arrange a controlled operation allowing him to enter Canada.Singla was arrested upon arriving in Toronto on Oct. 1 and remains in custody.Sahil, 24, of Surrey, is charged with extortion, causing property damage by fire or explosion, firearms offences and two counts of trafficking cocaine..Simranjeet Singh, 24, of Surrey, faces charges of extortion, two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm into or at a place, two counts of causing property damage by fire or explosion and throwing an explosive substance with intent to destroy or damage property.Harsh, 21, of Surrey, is charged with extortion, two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm into or at a place and causing property damage by fire or explosion.Jagdeep Singh, 24, of Ottawa, is charged with extortion, recklessly discharging a firearm into or at a place and causing property damage by fire or explosion.The four accused other than Singla were arrested in Surrey and remain in custody.Police said investigators seized four firearms, ammunition, magazines and illicit drugs, including suspected fentanyl, cocaine and opium.The investigation also uncovered evidence of possible involvement by other suspects in extortion and violent incidents in communities across British Columbia and Alberta, according to RCMP.Police said those investigations remain active and additional charges could be pursued by the appropriate police agencies.Project E_PURSUANCE was a joint operation led by Langley RCMP with support from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia and Federal Policing Pacific Region through the BC Provincial Extortion Task Force.The investigation also involved international law enforcement agencies, RCMP liaison officers, CBSA and IRCC.“I want to sincerely thank the victims for their courage in coming forward, their support throughout the investigation, and the trust they placed in us to thoroughly investigate this matter and bring it before the courts,” said Langley RCMP Supt. Harm Dosange.“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to the community for its patience, confidence, and continued support over the past several months.”Chief Supt. Duncan Pound, assistant district commander and operations officer for the Lower Mainland District, said extortion investigations can require extensive resources and specialized policing.“These files are complex and resource intensive, and they often require specialized police resources in different roles to advance them,” said Pound.“This investigation demonstrates the importance of bringing partner agencies together in order to take full advantage of investigative opportunities as they arise.”