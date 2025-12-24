Five key takeaways from fall session as MPs return to their ridings

With Parliament rising for the winter break and MPs dispersing back to their constituencies, several pieces of legislation introduced this session are poised to reshape criminal law, civil liberties, and federal spending priorities.Although many bills remain unfinished, debates intensified in the final weeks of the sitting. Here are five key takeaways from the most consequential measures tabled before the House rose..1. Hate crime bill ignites clash over faith, free speech, and the Criminal CodeBill C-9, the first major justice bill introduced under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s minority government, has triggered a high-stakes confrontation over the limits of hate speech and religious expression.The bill would criminalize the public display of hate symbols, including those linked to terrorist organizations, and create a new offence for blocking access to places of worship or community spaces used by identifiable groups.At the centre of the controversy is a proposed amendment to repeal Section 319(3)(b) of the Criminal Code, which currently exempts religiously motivated speech made in good faith. Liberal and Bloc Québécois MPs on the justice committee have backed the change.The Bloc has argued the exemption allows hateful rhetoric to shield itself behind claims of faith. The amendment mirrors a Bloc bill introduced in November 2023 that failed to advance.Momentum grew following a spike in antisemitic incidents after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Bloc MPs have cited examples such as Montreal Imam Adil Charkaoui’s call for the extermination of “Zionist aggressors” during a prayer.Jewish and LGBTQ organizations, along with the Quebec government, have urged Ottawa to repeal the exemption. Quebec’s National Assembly unanimously passed a motion calling for its removal.Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said a broad consensus exists in Quebec and warned the Liberals could face political consequences if they retreat..2. Ottawa moves to crack open your mail without a warrantBill C-2, the Strong Borders Act, would significantly expand the authority of Canada Post and law enforcement to inspect mail.The legislation allows Canada Post to open letter mail, not just parcels, to search for “non-mailable matter,” including illegal drugs and dangerous goods such as fentanyl, where there are reasonable grounds to suspect legal requirements have not been met.Police would also gain clearer authority to search and seize Canada Post mail during criminal investigations with a warrant or other lawful authorization, aligning their powers with those already used for private courier shipments.Supporters argue the measures are needed to disrupt drug trafficking and organized crime..3. Warrantless data access sparks backlash over surveillance and privacyOne of the most controversial elements of Bill C-2 would allow police and intelligence agencies to demand “basic subscriber information” from a broad range of service providers — including internet companies, banks, hospitals, and hotels — without a warrant.Civil liberties groups argue the data amounts to a detailed personal profile and that granting access based on “reasonable suspicion” rather than judicial oversight violates constitutional protections.The bill also includes provisions compelling electronic service providers to maintain technical capabilities to facilitate government access to communications, potentially including breaking encryption. Providers could face secret orders and be barred from disclosing surveillance requirements, raising concerns about transparency and cybersecurity vulnerabilities..4. C-9 redefines hatred and possibly criminalizes passages from Torah, Bible and QuranBill C-9 would codify “hatred” as “detestation or vilification” that is “stronger than disdain or dislike.”Some legal experts warn this definition falls below the “extreme detestation and extreme vilification” standard set by the Supreme Court of Canada in cases such as R. v. Keegstra and Whatcott.Critics argue the lower threshold could widen the scope of criminal liability and chill legitimate debate, including expression rooted in religious doctrine.Petitions circulating nationally warn Liberal-Bloc amendments could be used to criminalize passages from the Bible, Quran, Torah, and other sacred texts. Signatories argue the state has no place in regulating religious teachings and are calling on the government to protect freedom of religion and expression..5. CBC funding boosted as Ottawa backs Eurovision pushBeyond justice and security legislation, the government has also drawn scrutiny for cultural spending priorities outlined in the budget.The CBC is slated to receive increased federal funding, which the government says is intended to strengthen public broadcasting and promote Canadian culture domestically and internationally.The funding includes support for bringing Canada into the Eurovision Song Contest, a long-running international music competition historically dominated by European broadcasters.Supporters argue Eurovision participation would elevate Canadian artists on a global stage. Critics question whether increased CBC funding and international cultural initiatives should take priority amid fiscal pressures and growing public concern over crime, surveillance, and free expression.As MPs return to their ridings, the fate of these bills — and the broader debate over state power, civil liberties, and government spending — remains unresolved heading into the next parliamentary sitting.