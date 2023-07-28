Cheque and pen
Image courtesy of Money Knack on Unsplash

Five provinces have stable finances that are expected to remain strong throughout the rest of the century, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).

“All other provinces and territories have current fiscal policies that are not sustainable over the long term,” warned analysts. Two are headed for insolvency.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(16) comments

RoccoG
RoccoG

If it wasn't for help from the feds, there is no way Quebec would be on this list

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup][thumbup]

loga
loga

People rage against immigration, but we have done it to ourselves. We have allowed abortion. Millions of new citizens and ultimately new workers each year are lost to the industry of abortion. We have succumbed to the law of the harvest: "You reap what you sow, you reap more than you sow, and you reap it in a different season." Abortion was birthed as genocide against black women, it matured in the feminist stage and now it is grown into the monster of under population. What to do? Strongly discourage abortion. Reward and encourage motherhood. Instead of spending the money on immigration spend it on mothers and new babies. Motherhood is a privilege given only to women. Love it women, embrace it. No matter what, you have the most important job in the world.

Jerome Tjerkstra
Jerome Tjerkstra

Banning abortion will add about 90K new souls to Canada, all speaking good English and well integrated into Canadian culture never mind the knowledge based entrepreneurialial spirit many of them will bring into the equation.

Goose
Goose

New Brunswick?

retiredpop
retiredpop

Immigration of 500,000 per year by 2026! It's time to build a wall around the prairie provinces. People who are willing to work can apply for entrance. We can look after ourselves just fine without the freeloaders that Trudeau brings in.

Alterego64
Alterego64

Quebec????? Sustainable???? Not without billions from the west.

Report Add Reply
LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup][thumbup]

guest50
guest50

Just wait for it. The fiscally responsible provinces will be told they have to bail out the bankrupt ones, for 'cohesion and the greater good.'

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Alberta will have to fight off the dictator in Ottawa first, if he gets his way and shuts down oil and gas production, we will be no better off than BC. Speaking of BC, I thought we where told not long ago their economy was booming? And maybe it still is, but the NDP regime there is spending so much the booming economy can’t keep up? When it slows down BC will be in more trouble than it already is. Alberta, don’t listen to the leftists, pay down the debt that the last NDP regime created, keep spending under control, and we will be fine.

kmb
kmb

BC had a surplus of $3.6 billion in Fiscal 2023. The end of century forecast must include the shut-down of the natural industry, forestry and mining industries which Trudeau is planning. Net zero = zero net income.

dscott
dscott

It's laughable that Quebec is listed. Take away equalization payments and that province is deep in the red and therefore fiscally unsustainable.

martina1
martina1

Right. And if Alberta stopped sending the equalization payments, imagine what it’s balance sheet would look like.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍

LetThatOneMarinate
LetThatOneMarinate

[thumbup][thumbup]

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Time for Alberta to leave the sinking Turrd cesspool.

