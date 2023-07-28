Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Five provinces have stable finances that are expected to remain strong throughout the rest of the century, according to the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO).
“All other provinces and territories have current fiscal policies that are not sustainable over the long term,” warned analysts. Two are headed for insolvency.
“We estimate current fiscal policy in five provinces is sustainable over the long term: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Québec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia,” said a PBO Fiscal Sustainability Report 2023.
“We estimate these provinces have fiscal room to increase spending or reduce taxes.”
“Deficits combined with rising public debt charges lead to excessive debt accumulation in some provinces and the territories,” wrote analysts.
The projected debt ratios for provinces facing financial challenges this century are estimated to be 42% of GDP in Ontario, 116% of GDP in Newfoundland and Labrador, and 131% of GDP in British Columbia.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, two provinces are on track to face insolvency this century.
Manitoba is projected to have the highest debt-to-economy ratio in Canada, reaching 282% by 2097.
“Under current policy, we project Manitoba will see the largest deterioration,” wrote analysts.
According to forecasts, Prince Edward Island is projected to have the second-highest net debt as a percentage of its economy, reaching 244% by 2097.
“Prince Edward Island spends more on elderly healthcare on a per-person basis relative to other age groups than any other province,” said the PBO.
Atlantic Canada has the highest proportion of elderly residents in Canada.
“I don’t think anybody knows what to do,” Dr. Dennis Furlong, the late New Brunswick Health minister, testified at 2017 Senate National Finance committee hearings. “Having sat at the table with the ministers of Health for Canada, I can tell you I’m not sure anybody knows.”
“We must have a plan,” said Furlong.
“The analogy I would use if you go into a store and you don’t know what you want, chances are you’re not going to find it. And that’s where we are in Canada with healthcare.”
The PBO figures followed an August 22, 2022, Population Projections report by Statistics Canada that predicted Western Canada overall will grow by a third within 20 years while one province will shrink in population.
Newfoundland and Labrador is projected to see its population fall from 521,000 to 478,000, with a third of residents over 65.
“Canada will remain dependent on high immigration levels to renew its population, particularly in the context of a low and recently declining fertility rate,” said Population Projections.
“If Canada’s population continues to increase in the future, it will be mainly because of immigration which is expected to remain quite significant in the coming decades.”
The target for immigration quotas is set to increase to 500,000 annually by 2026.
(16) comments
If it wasn't for help from the feds, there is no way Quebec would be on this list
[thumbup][thumbup]
People rage against immigration, but we have done it to ourselves. We have allowed abortion. Millions of new citizens and ultimately new workers each year are lost to the industry of abortion. We have succumbed to the law of the harvest: "You reap what you sow, you reap more than you sow, and you reap it in a different season." Abortion was birthed as genocide against black women, it matured in the feminist stage and now it is grown into the monster of under population. What to do? Strongly discourage abortion. Reward and encourage motherhood. Instead of spending the money on immigration spend it on mothers and new babies. Motherhood is a privilege given only to women. Love it women, embrace it. No matter what, you have the most important job in the world.
Banning abortion will add about 90K new souls to Canada, all speaking good English and well integrated into Canadian culture never mind the knowledge based entrepreneurialial spirit many of them will bring into the equation.
New Brunswick?
Immigration of 500,000 per year by 2026! It's time to build a wall around the prairie provinces. People who are willing to work can apply for entrance. We can look after ourselves just fine without the freeloaders that Trudeau brings in.
Quebec????? Sustainable???? Not without billions from the west.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Just wait for it. The fiscally responsible provinces will be told they have to bail out the bankrupt ones, for 'cohesion and the greater good.'
Alberta will have to fight off the dictator in Ottawa first, if he gets his way and shuts down oil and gas production, we will be no better off than BC. Speaking of BC, I thought we where told not long ago their economy was booming? And maybe it still is, but the NDP regime there is spending so much the booming economy can’t keep up? When it slows down BC will be in more trouble than it already is. Alberta, don’t listen to the leftists, pay down the debt that the last NDP regime created, keep spending under control, and we will be fine.
BC had a surplus of $3.6 billion in Fiscal 2023. The end of century forecast must include the shut-down of the natural industry, forestry and mining industries which Trudeau is planning. Net zero = zero net income.
It's laughable that Quebec is listed. Take away equalization payments and that province is deep in the red and therefore fiscally unsustainable.
Right. And if Alberta stopped sending the equalization payments, imagine what it’s balance sheet would look like.
👍
[thumbup][thumbup]
Time for Alberta to leave the sinking Turrd cesspool.
