Five-year-old drowns in Wetaskiwin drowning tragedy

A five-year-old, who slipped away from his parents' camper, fell into a pond and drowned in Wetaskiwin, say RCMP."On July 2, 2024, at 4 p.m., Wetaskiwin RCMP were advised of a drowning that occurred earlier in the day at the Lions Campground in Wetaskiwin.," said RCMP in a Friday release."Investigation has determined that a 5-year-old child, a resident of Wetaskiwin, left the family camper while the parents were sleeping.""The child was later located in the pond adjacent to the campground. CPR was attempted and EMS attended and transported the child to hospital where additional lifesaving efforts were made however, the child passed away at hospital."