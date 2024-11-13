‘F**K YOU!’: Muslim lecturer hurls obscenity at Toronto veterans on Remembrance Day

Canada’s problem with left wing extremism has taken another dark turn.On Remembrance Day, York University PhD candidate Aaliya Khan shouted "F**k You" at a group of Canadian soldiers and veterans marching on Remembrance Day. The incident was video recorded and posted to Khan’s X profile, causing a firestorm of controversy on social media and calls for her termination from the university.“If she hates our country so much, what is she doing here?” responded Harrison Faulkner, host of The Faulkner Show on X..In another social media post, Khan allegedly said, “This is so funny bro who's keeping tabs on me. F**k the military and f**k the police for real.”She also posted, “It’s Remembrance Day so I urge you to think about the Canadian military’s historical and ongoing complicity in the genocide and occupation of Turtle Island (North America) as well as the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq. All empires will fall, including this one inshallah (If God wills).”According to York University, Khan’s research involves the relationships Muslim women have with Canada and the relationships Canada has with Muslim women.She has a background in urban and regional planning from Toronto Metropolitan University, where she investigated barriers Muslims have in their attempts to build mosques in the Greater Toronto Area.“She also has worked on various projects related to gender-based violence, gendered Islamophobia, Islamophobia and anti-racism in academic and non-profit environments,” says York University’s website.“In her free time, Aaliya likes to dabble in Arabic calligraphy, lift heavy weights and tweet @aaliyamkhan.”