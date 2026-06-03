FLAG FLAP: Tories table Made in Canada Flag Act to require origin labels on Canadian standard

Conservative MP Doug Shipley has introduced legislation that would require Canadian flags sold in Canada to clearly identify where they were manufactured, arguing consumers deserve greater transparency when purchasing a national symbol.Shipley, the MP for Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte, tabled Private Member’s Bill C-281, the Made in Canada Flag Act, in the House of Commons on Wednesday.The proposed legislation would require Canadian flags meeting minimum size requirements to display a country-of-origin label on both the flag itself and its packaging.Shipley said current rules contain a loophole that allows foreign-made Canadian flags to be sold without clearly disclosing where they were manufactured.“This is about honesty and fairness,” said Shipley.“Canadians deserve to know where their flag comes from. If it is made in Canada, that is something to be proud of. If it is not, Canadians still have a right to make an informed choice.”The Conservative MP said consumers seeking to purchase Canadian-made products should be able to identify them easily.“If Canadians want to buy Canadian-made flags, the choice should be obvious,” he said.According to the Conservatives, the bill would close what they describe as a loophole that permits foreign-made flags to be sold without clear origin labelling.The legislation is also intended to support Canadian manufacturers competing against imported products and provide consumers with more information when making purchasing decisions.Shipley said the proposal would not restrict imports or impose new tariffs on foreign-made goods.“This legislation does not ban imports or impose tariffs,” he said. “It ensures transparency.”“It is a practical measure that supports Canadian jobs and helps Canadians shop and display their national pride with confidence.”.Supporters of the bill argue the practice known as “maple-washing” — marketing foreign-made products in a manner that suggests they are Canadian — can mislead consumers and disadvantage domestic manufacturers.The Conservatives said the bill is designed to protect the integrity of the Canadian flag while promoting fair competition and transparency in the marketplace.Bill C-281 must pass all stages of the legislative process before becoming law.