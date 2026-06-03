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FLAG FLAP: Tories table Made in Canada Flag Act to require origin labels on Canadian standard

Canadian flag at a Free Iran protest in Vancouver
Canadian flag at a Free Iran protest in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Doug Shipley
Canadian Flags
Made in Canada Flag Act
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Western Standard
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