The Calgary Flames announced General Manager Brad Treliving and them have decided to end their relationship.
“It’s a difficult day when you must part ways with a quality colleague and friend,” said Calgary Sports and Entertainment President and CEO John Bean in a Monday press release.
“We are grateful of Brad’s contributions over the past nine years and wish him every success in his future, both personally and professionally.”
The release said Treliving, whose contract expired on June 30, would not return as the Flames general manager next season.
It said Flames Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations Don Maloney has been promoted to president of hockey operations and interim general manager. The process to find the next general manager will begin immediately.
Maloney completed his fifth season as senior vice president of hockey operations with the Flames, having joined them in 2016 as a pro scout. His resume as an executive includes nine seasons as executive vice president, general manager and alternative governor of the Arizona Coyotes and ten seasons as a member of the New York Rangers’ front office.
Maloney’s first front office position in the National Hockey League was assistant general manager at the New York Islanders following his retirement as a player with the team in 1991. He would serve as general manager of the Islanders from 1992 to 1995.
His playing days included 765 regular season games over 13 NHL seasons with the Rangers, Hartford Whalers, and Islanders. He was a touted prospect out of Kitchener, ON, from the Ontario Hockey League and was drafted by the Rangers in the second round in the 1987 NHL Entry Draft.
Maloney would go on to register 214 goals, 350 assists, and 564 points. He collected 22 goals, 35 assists, and 57 points in 94 career Stanley Cup playoff games.
“But for our fans and our business, we need to move forward, and we are confident with Don’s experience that we will find the right General Manager to build on Brad’s work and lead our team to the Stanley Cup,” said Bean.
The Flames’ NHL season concluded after a 3-2 shootout loss against the Nashville Predators on April 10.
After entering the season with much promise, high hopes, and a fresh roster, they were unable to live up to expectations. Despite doing well the last few weeks, their poor play over long stretches this season was too much to overcome.
They have not made it past the second round of playoffs since the 2014-2015 season.
The Flames and the City of Calgary agreed to more talks about a new event centre in October.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
