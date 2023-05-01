Darryl Sutter

Photo Credit: NHL.com

 By Derek Fildebrandt

The Calgary Flames announced Monday that they have fired Darryl Sutter after three seasons coaching the team. His two-year contract extension was slated to begin in July, according to Frank Servalli of Daily Faceoff.

"On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large," CSEC President and CEO John Bean said in a statement.

