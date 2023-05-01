The Calgary Flames announced Monday that they have fired Darryl Sutter after three seasons coaching the team. His two-year contract extension was slated to begin in July, according to Frank Servalli of Daily Faceoff.
"On behalf of ownership and all Calgary Flames fans, we want to thank Darryl for his cumulative years of service to the Calgary Flames and to the community at large," CSEC President and CEO John Bean said in a statement.
When the Flames announced they had parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving in mid-April, new president of hockey operations Don Maloney said he would review all aspects of the hockey operation — including coaching.
Sutter never held a post-season news conference, fuelling speculation that his job could be in jeopardy.
Sportsnet's Eric Francis reported that several key players made it clear in their exit interviews with Maloney and Treliving that the environment in which they were working was untenable.
The 64-year-old Sutter signed a two-year extension with Calgary after winning the Jack Adams Award last season as NHL coach of the year. He had guided the club to the Pacific Division regular-season title with 111 points and a .677 win percentage.
The Flames slipped this year after Treliving brought in Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Mackenzie Weegar, while shipping out veteran stars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.
The Flames’ record of 38 wins, 27 losses and 17 overtime losses gave them 93 points. This was two points short of the Winnipeg Jets for the final Western Conference playoff spot.
More players are set to leave this summer. Team leaders Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund have indicated they won’t re-sign with the team.
Sutter coached in Calgary from 2002 to 2006. He led the L.A. Kings to Stanley Cup wins in 2012 and 2014. He was hired by the Flames for his recent stint with Calgary during the 2020-21 season after the club fired Geoff Ward.
Altogether, Sutter coached six years with Chicago, six with San Jose, six with the Kings, and six with Calgary. His all-time record in 1479 games is 737 wins, 530 losses, 101 ties, and 111 overtime losses. He has a .570 coaching record.
Sutter had five brothers who played in the NHL. He played for the Chicago Blackhawks from 1979-87, scoring 161 goals and 118 assists in 406 games.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.