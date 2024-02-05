UPDATED: Flames legend Lanny MacDonald suffers heart attack at YYC, thanks two ‘selfless nurses’ for saving his life

Calgary Flames legend Lanny MacDonald is thanking two Good Samaritan nurses who helped him while having a heart attack at the Calgary International Airport. The women were off-duty and happened to be at the airport Sunday while MacDonald, 70, was having his cardiac episode. They “immediately jumped into action” while on their way to catch their flight, and saved his life.“I owe them my life,” MacDonald wrote on Instagram Monday. The hockey great said the “selfless nurses” came to his rescue during a “cardiac event” at the Calgary airport while returning from an NHL All-Star Game weekend in Toronto. MacDonald and his wife, Ardell MacDonald, did not have an opportunity to catch their names, but the couple is “eternally grateful for their care and action.”.McDonald kicked off his NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1973, was acquired by the short-lived team the Colorado Rockies for three seasons, and finally landed himself a spot on the Calgary Flames' roster in 1981. He has a 16-year career in the NHL including upwards of 1,100 games played, 500 goals, and over 1,000 points. The legend still holds the Flames' franchise record for most goals in a single season with 66 goals in 1982/83, played for Team Canada twice and managed the team three times, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992.