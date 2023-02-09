Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter on his way to dinner Wednesday.
“Andersson was taken to local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night,” said the Flames in a Thursday tweet.
At approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8 in Detroit, MI, while riding a scooter on his way to dinner, Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle. Andersson was taken to local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night.
The Flames said Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. They said he is listed as day-to-day.
Flames general manager Brad Treliving said Andersson was going through a crosswalk.
“The good news — and the most important thing — is that Ras is doing well,” said Treliving.
“He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital."
#Flames GM Brad Treliving is meeting with the media in Detroit to go over Rasmus Andersson's accident: "He was going through a crosswalk. The good news - and the most important thing - is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital."
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.