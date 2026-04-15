Flight attendant ejected from plane during Air Canada crash gives update on recovery

The flight attendant who was ejected from the plane during last month's Air Canada crash at LaGuardia Airport has given an update on her recovery following the incident.Solange Tremblay was working as a flight attendant on Air Canada Express Flight 8646 from Montreal to New York when the plane struck a firetruck that was on the runway.During the crash, Tremblay was ejected from the aircraft and was found 100 meters away from the plane, conscious but sustaining severe injuries, including a fractured spine and both her legs being shattered.After being transported to the hospital, she required multiple surgeries, metal plates to be installed in her legs, and skin grafts to replace flesh she lost on her legs as a result of being thrown from the aircraft.A GoFundMe page was set up by Tremblay's daughter to raise funds to support her mother's recovery. On this page, Tremblay provided an update on her situation and the status of recovery..She began the message by thanking all those who had donated to her, saying that she is "speechless, without words, and so full of gratitude for your help, and so grateful to still be alive."On her current condition she writes that her "spine is fine" and that "3rd surgery comming[sic] next week for my right leg.""I am slowly recovering and have alot of support from my employer, my familly[sic], and friends near and far.I still have a very long journey ahead of me to recover phyically[sic] and mentally, but I am strong, positive and ready to do so," she adds.Included in the update were pictures of her and her family in the hospital, where they seem to be in good spirits..At the time of writing Tremblay's GoFundMe page is still active and has just over $250,000 of its $300,000 goal.