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Flight attendant ejected from plane during Air Canada crash gives update on recovery

Solange Tremblay, the flight attendant who was ejected from the plane during the Air Canada crash last month, gives an update on her current condition on GoFundMe page
Air Canada flight attendant Solange Tremblay gives an update on her recovery after being ejected from the plane during crash at LaGuardia Airport
Air Canada flight attendant Solange Tremblay gives an update on her recovery after being ejected from the plane during crash at LaGuardia AirportGoFundMe
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Air Canada
Air Canada Express
plane crash New York
aviation accident
LaGuardia crash
Air Canada crash
Solange Tremblay

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